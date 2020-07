Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Grand home in Richwoods community welcomes you with hardwood floors, iron rail winding staircase, vaulted ceilings and natural lighting throughout. Master bed and office space located on the main floor, other bedrooms upstairs, jack and jill bath, game room and media room. Large family room open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features large eat in island, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Friendly neighborhood with gated entrances, clubhouse and community pool!