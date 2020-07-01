All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12970 Sellaronda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12970 Sellaronda Way
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:55 AM

12970 Sellaronda Way

12970 Sellaronda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12970 Sellaronda Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location. Beautiful 4 bedroom,3.5 bath, study, media and large game room home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with high ceiling extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, Walking distance to exemplary FISD schools and community amenities feature a resort pool, grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and Dog Park. Conveniently close to Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall. A Must see! Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12970 Sellaronda Way have any available units?
12970 Sellaronda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12970 Sellaronda Way have?
Some of 12970 Sellaronda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12970 Sellaronda Way currently offering any rent specials?
12970 Sellaronda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12970 Sellaronda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12970 Sellaronda Way is pet friendly.
Does 12970 Sellaronda Way offer parking?
No, 12970 Sellaronda Way does not offer parking.
Does 12970 Sellaronda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12970 Sellaronda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12970 Sellaronda Way have a pool?
Yes, 12970 Sellaronda Way has a pool.
Does 12970 Sellaronda Way have accessible units?
No, 12970 Sellaronda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12970 Sellaronda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12970 Sellaronda Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District