12928 Sewanee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Self guided tour available through Rently. Come see this well maintained, single story home located in Creekside at Preston. Sun floods this bright, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. The Frigidaire stainless steel, side by side refrigerator remains in the home for use during the lease term. Maytag Washer and Dryer remains in the home (purchased '19). The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, ceramic tile floors and a walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom faces the front of the home, and the 3rd bedroom is on the opposite side of the home. Nice sized fenced back. This home is easy to care for, sits on a quiet street and is wired for speakers. Tenants will need to carry liability / renters insur. Resp. for all utilities. $60.00 application fee. PMI On-line application only.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.