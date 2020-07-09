All apartments in Frisco
12928 Sewanee Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

12928 Sewanee Drive

12928 Sewanee Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12928 Sewanee Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Self guided tour available through Rently. Come see this well maintained, single story home located in Creekside at Preston. Sun floods this bright, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. The Frigidaire stainless steel, side by side refrigerator remains in the home for use during the lease term. Maytag Washer and Dryer remains in the home (purchased '19). The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, ceramic tile floors and a walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom faces the front of the home, and the 3rd bedroom is on the opposite side of the home. Nice sized fenced back. This home is easy to care for, sits on a quiet street and is wired for speakers. Tenants will need to carry liability / renters insur. Resp. for all utilities. $60.00 application fee. PMI On-line application only.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
12928 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12928 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 12928 Sewanee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12928 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12928 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12928 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
No, 12928 Sewanee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12928 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12928 Sewanee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 12928 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12928 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 12928 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12928 Sewanee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

