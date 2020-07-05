All apartments in Frisco
12887 Balez Drive

12887 Balez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12887 Balez Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic in FRISCO and home of the Dallas Cowboys at The STAR! - Everything is thriving in FRISCO and don't you want to live where it's all happening?? Come home to this 4bd, 2ba, 2 car garage offering OVER 2000 square fee! Updated kitchen with SS refrigerator, smooth top stove and built in microwave. Don't forget the fenced yard! Pets accepted on a case by case basis, small breeds only.

For immediate assistance call Mike Ciaccio at 214-403-6395!

Online App ONLY. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Apps processed M-F. Consumer to verify all data herein. Owner willing to maintain yard for an additional $75 per month.

Call for your showing today!

(RLNE4011234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12887 Balez Drive have any available units?
12887 Balez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12887 Balez Drive have?
Some of 12887 Balez Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12887 Balez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12887 Balez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12887 Balez Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12887 Balez Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12887 Balez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12887 Balez Drive offers parking.
Does 12887 Balez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12887 Balez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12887 Balez Drive have a pool?
No, 12887 Balez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12887 Balez Drive have accessible units?
No, 12887 Balez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12887 Balez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12887 Balez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

