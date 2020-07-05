All apartments in Frisco
1287 Polo Heights Drive
1287 Polo Heights Drive

1287 Polo Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Polo Heights Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful lot home in sought after Frisco ISD in Grayhawk. House features hardwood floors in all living areas. Lrg kitchen boasts lots of upgrades like granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks & island.Upgraded window seating at Nook Area. Pvt Master bedroom features a luxurious master bath w garden tub, oversized shower. Guest room w full bath, study & mud room down. Upstairs features lrg game & media rm. Spacious sec bdrms up. 2 car garage. Fridge stays.Community amenities feature a resort pool, parks, playgrounds, walking trails. Great location close to, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have any available units?
1287 Polo Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have?
Some of 1287 Polo Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Polo Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Polo Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Polo Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Polo Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Polo Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Polo Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1287 Polo Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1287 Polo Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Polo Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Polo Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

