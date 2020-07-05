1287 Polo Heights Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful lot home in sought after Frisco ISD in Grayhawk. House features hardwood floors in all living areas. Lrg kitchen boasts lots of upgrades like granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks & island.Upgraded window seating at Nook Area. Pvt Master bedroom features a luxurious master bath w garden tub, oversized shower. Guest room w full bath, study & mud room down. Upstairs features lrg game & media rm. Spacious sec bdrms up. 2 car garage. Fridge stays.Community amenities feature a resort pool, parks, playgrounds, walking trails. Great location close to, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.