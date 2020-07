Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in Frisco! This home features updates in living areas, granite counters with glass tile backsplash and Stainless Kitchen appliances in kitchen and marble tile fireplace. the rooms are spacious and comes with built in cabinets in the garage, and the master bathroom has a sepreate shower and tub, and a his and her sink. This home is located close to the dallas north tollway, and plenty of shops and schools and also has a community park down the street.