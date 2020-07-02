All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

12849 Cowper Drive

12849 Cowper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12849 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wood like laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen and recently replaced carpet in all bedrooms. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Split master suite, art niche, architectural details. Kitchen has large walk in pantry and is open to living areas with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Right down the block are extensive hike and bike trails. Home also features 2 large living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Frisco!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12849 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12849 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12849 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12849 Cowper Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12849 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12849 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12849 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12849 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12849 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12849 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12849 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12849 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12849 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12849 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12849 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12849 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12849 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12849 Cowper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

