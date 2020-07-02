12849 Cowper Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace microwave carpet

Wood like laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen and recently replaced carpet in all bedrooms. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Split master suite, art niche, architectural details. Kitchen has large walk in pantry and is open to living areas with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Right down the block are extensive hike and bike trails. Home also features 2 large living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Frisco!!