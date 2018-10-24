12832 Brook Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 1.5 story home in Amazing Neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including wood-type flrs in entry thru living rm. 3 bedrms, 3.5 baths, study plus 3 car garage. Split bedrm arrangement. Only rm upstairs is game-media rm & full bath. Island kitchen with granite c-tops, ss appliances, plenty of cabinet & counter space, open to family rm with stone fp & space for large screen TV. Nice size yd with covered patio.

ALL OCCUPANTS OFER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS OF HOW TO APPLY ON LINE CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE*