Frisco, TX
12832 Brook Ridge Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

12832 Brook Ridge Drive

12832 Brook Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12832 Brook Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 1.5 story home in Amazing Neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including wood-type flrs in entry thru living rm. 3 bedrms, 3.5 baths, study plus 3 car garage. Split bedrm arrangement. Only rm upstairs is game-media rm & full bath. Island kitchen with granite c-tops, ss appliances, plenty of cabinet & counter space, open to family rm with stone fp & space for large screen TV. Nice size yd with covered patio.
ALL OCCUPANTS OFER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS OF HOW TO APPLY ON LINE CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have any available units?
12832 Brook Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12832 Brook Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 Brook Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Brook Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Brook Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Brook Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 Brook Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

