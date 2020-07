Amenities

This pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Grayhawk has access to walking trails, fountains, play areas, gazebos and three community swimming pools PLUS this home is within easy walking distance to the elementary. The interior features an updated full bath with granite counters and custom tile. The Kitchen features a HUGE island, gas cook top, walk-in pantry, and views of the fireplace. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and so much more!