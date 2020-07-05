All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:54 PM

12675 Tealsky Drive

12675 Tealsky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12675 Tealsky Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stone & brick combination home.. beautiful wood & iron door entryway. . Soaring entryway, wood floors, crown moldings & elegant lighting. Family Room has stone fireplace. Island kitchen w-granite counters, large cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & breakfast nook w-butler pantry. Huge Master suite with fantastic bath. Study or guest room on 1st. Game Room on 2nd. Covered patio with huge backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12675 Tealsky Drive have any available units?
12675 Tealsky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12675 Tealsky Drive have?
Some of 12675 Tealsky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12675 Tealsky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12675 Tealsky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12675 Tealsky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12675 Tealsky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12675 Tealsky Drive offer parking?
No, 12675 Tealsky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12675 Tealsky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12675 Tealsky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12675 Tealsky Drive have a pool?
No, 12675 Tealsky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12675 Tealsky Drive have accessible units?
No, 12675 Tealsky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12675 Tealsky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12675 Tealsky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

