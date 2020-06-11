All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:39 PM

12418 Chattanooga Drive

12418 Chattanooga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12418 Chattanooga Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Frisco area! The exterior offers a good sized front and back yard in a cute neighborhood! The interior offers hard floors throughout the home and carpet in all the bedrooms. Two living areas, and a breakfast nook plus formal dining. This home is great for entertaining all types of people. Granite in the kitchen with plenty of counter space. With a his and her sink in the masterbathroom plus a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. FRIDGE, WASHER, DYER NOT INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have any available units?
12418 Chattanooga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have?
Some of 12418 Chattanooga Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12418 Chattanooga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Chattanooga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Chattanooga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12418 Chattanooga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12418 Chattanooga Drive offers parking.
Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12418 Chattanooga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have a pool?
No, 12418 Chattanooga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have accessible units?
No, 12418 Chattanooga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Chattanooga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12418 Chattanooga Drive has units with dishwashers.

