12418 Chattanooga Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Frisco area! The exterior offers a good sized front and back yard in a cute neighborhood! The interior offers hard floors throughout the home and carpet in all the bedrooms. Two living areas, and a breakfast nook plus formal dining. This home is great for entertaining all types of people. Granite in the kitchen with plenty of counter space. With a his and her sink in the masterbathroom plus a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. FRIDGE, WASHER, DYER NOT INCLUDED.