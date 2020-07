Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning home sporting mega upgrades. In HIGHLY Sought after FISD schools. Meticulously maintained with hardwoods throughout. Study is a must see with gorgeous cabinetry and desk, positively amazing. Kitchen opens up to spacious living area. Private Master Suite with two closets and lots of cabinetry, granite countertops with designer tile glass surround shower in the master bath. Easy access to 121 and Dallas North Toll way.