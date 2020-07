Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very nice home in great location. Updated island kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counters, and pantry and overlooks large family room with fireplace. Private office with built-in cabinets and half-bath. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths up, master has double size closet. Some of Frisco's favorite schools. Neighborhood pool, parks, ponds. About 2 minutes to Hwy 121.