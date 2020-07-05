12362 Nandina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Charming balcony provides a perfect view of sunsets! Available by Mar 1.Gorgeous sweeping iron staircase. Classic smooth hardwood and tile downstairs, Study or 6th down w closet and full bath adjacent. Open granite kitchen w gas cook top and bar seating. Upgraded balcony elev w stone dbl stacked windows in main LA & tall stone FP to ceiling. Theater style media rm with component closet. Granite master w jet tub. The house will come with equipped Media room. Please apply on our website at vprealtyservices.com. HOA is paid by owners.