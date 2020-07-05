All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

12362 Nandina Lane

12362 Nandina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12362 Nandina Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming balcony provides a perfect view of sunsets! Available by Mar 1.Gorgeous sweeping iron staircase. Classic smooth hardwood and tile downstairs, Study or 6th down w closet and full bath adjacent. Open granite kitchen w gas cook top and bar seating. Upgraded balcony elev w stone dbl stacked windows in main LA & tall stone FP to ceiling. Theater style media rm with component closet. Granite master w jet tub. The house will come with equipped Media room. Please apply on our website at vprealtyservices.com. HOA is paid by owners.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12362 Nandina Lane have any available units?
12362 Nandina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12362 Nandina Lane have?
Some of 12362 Nandina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12362 Nandina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12362 Nandina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12362 Nandina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12362 Nandina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12362 Nandina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12362 Nandina Lane offers parking.
Does 12362 Nandina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12362 Nandina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12362 Nandina Lane have a pool?
No, 12362 Nandina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12362 Nandina Lane have accessible units?
No, 12362 Nandina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12362 Nandina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12362 Nandina Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
