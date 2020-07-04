All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12360 Pond Cypress Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12360 Pond Cypress Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12360 Pond Cypress Lane

12360 Pond Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12360 Pond Cypress Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready....Immaculate for executive living. Energy star home with 3 car garage in Villages at Willow Bay. community pool across the street. blocks from Frisco 10 of 10 exemplary schools.. Elegant kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and backsplash. Large family room with brick fp. Private master with vaulted ceiling. all bedrooms have large closets. master bath has garden tub. large gameroom and media upstairs. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Fresh paint, new carpet in family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have any available units?
12360 Pond Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have?
Some of 12360 Pond Cypress Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12360 Pond Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12360 Pond Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12360 Pond Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane offers parking.
Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane has a pool.
Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12360 Pond Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12360 Pond Cypress Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District