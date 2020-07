Amenities

Beautiful Frisco home for Lease, walking distance to elementary schools and middle schools. Splash park and playground, walking distance and miles of bike trails and jogging trails in the neighborhood. 1 level 3 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room or media room on the 1st floor, could be a 4th bedroom, large kitchen with stainless appliances and island. Wood laminate floors through out the entire house, NO CARPET. Move in before school starts.