All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12211 Riviera Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12211 Riviera Rd
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:39 AM

12211 Riviera Rd

12211 Riviera Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12211 Riviera Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12211 Riviera Rd Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Energy Efficient Home in Frisco - Beautiful ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME in FRISCO ISD!!! Home was completly remodeled in 2013. Solor panels, tankless water heater, AC, roof, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances, and insulation has all been updated in the last 4 years. Complete open floor plan with a large island. Gorgeous stone work around the fireplace and kitchen island. Low maintenance flooring throughout the entire house with tile and laminate flooring. Great landscaped backyard and covered patio.

To be considered, you must have good credit, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. Pets allowed per owners approval. Pet deposit is $350 per pet.

(RLNE3805688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 Riviera Rd have any available units?
12211 Riviera Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 Riviera Rd have?
Some of 12211 Riviera Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 Riviera Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12211 Riviera Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 Riviera Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 Riviera Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12211 Riviera Rd offer parking?
No, 12211 Riviera Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12211 Riviera Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 Riviera Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 Riviera Rd have a pool?
No, 12211 Riviera Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12211 Riviera Rd have accessible units?
No, 12211 Riviera Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 Riviera Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12211 Riviera Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District