12199 N Antler Drive

Clean, well kept house for lease Real beauty in a great location. Exemplary schools

available for immediate move-in. this house has 4br, 3ba + game room+. Open concept layout with large kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances + double oven + under cabinet light + a very big walk-in pantry! Every room has large walk-in closet. tank less water heater for energy efficiency. large backyard with pre-piped gas line for outdoor BBQ. community has a resort style amenity center with large pool, 2 fireplaces, 2 BBQ grill and more! a must see