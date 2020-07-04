All apartments in Frisco
12199 N Antler Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

12199 N Antler Drive

12199 Antler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12199 Antler Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Clean, well kept house for lease Real beauty in a great location. Exemplary schools
available for immediate move-in. this house has 4br, 3ba + game room+. Open concept layout with large kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances + double oven + under cabinet light + a very big walk-in pantry! Every room has large walk-in closet. tank less water heater for energy efficiency. large backyard with pre-piped gas line for outdoor BBQ. community has a resort style amenity center with large pool, 2 fireplaces, 2 BBQ grill and more! a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12199 N Antler Drive have any available units?
12199 N Antler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12199 N Antler Drive have?
Some of 12199 N Antler Drive's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12199 N Antler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12199 N Antler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12199 N Antler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12199 N Antler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12199 N Antler Drive offer parking?
No, 12199 N Antler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12199 N Antler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12199 N Antler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12199 N Antler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12199 N Antler Drive has a pool.
Does 12199 N Antler Drive have accessible units?
No, 12199 N Antler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12199 N Antler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12199 N Antler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

