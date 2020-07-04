12007 Henderson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful 2 story home in the award-winning FISD. Refrigerator and washer & dryer are included. This north facing 3100 Sqft. with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is ready for an immediate move-in! As you walk into the grand foyer and circular stairs you will feel right at home. The kitchen has a large island perfect for eating and making fantastic dinners. The living room has built-ins and offers a great fireplace for those chilly days. His and her walk-in closets with full custom built-ins. The Master bath has a garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms as well as a large game room, a landing that is great for reading or kids area, and a fully wired media room ready for your family movie nights