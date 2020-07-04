All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM

12007 Henderson Drive

12007 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12007 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful 2 story home in the award-winning FISD. Refrigerator and washer & dryer are included. This north facing 3100 Sqft. with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is ready for an immediate move-in! As you walk into the grand foyer and circular stairs you will feel right at home. The kitchen has a large island perfect for eating and making fantastic dinners. The living room has built-ins and offers a great fireplace for those chilly days. His and her walk-in closets with full custom built-ins. The Master bath has a garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms as well as a large game room, a landing that is great for reading or kids area, and a fully wired media room ready for your family movie nights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Henderson Drive have any available units?
12007 Henderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 12007 Henderson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Henderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12007 Henderson Drive offer parking?
No, 12007 Henderson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12007 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12007 Henderson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Henderson Drive have a pool?
No, 12007 Henderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12007 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 12007 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 Henderson Drive has units with dishwashers.

