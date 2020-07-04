12007 Henderson Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home in the award-winning FISD. Refrigerator and washer & dryer are included. This north facing 3100 Sqft. with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is ready for an immediate move-in! As you walk into the grand foyer and circular stairs you will feel right at home. The kitchen has a large island perfect for eating and making fantastic dinners. The living room has built-ins and offers a great fireplace for those chilly days. His and her walk-in closets with full custom built-ins. The Master bath has a garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms as well as a large game room, a landing that is great for reading or kids area, and a fully wired media room ready for your family movie nights