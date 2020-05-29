12002 Rosedown Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully maintained 1- story with 3 BR in walking distance to Centennial HS. Open & bright. Updated master shower. Large open family room. Separate dining room or 2nd living area. SS appliances in kitchen & breakfast. Includes refrigerator. Updated wood vinyl flooring in dining, family, kitchen & breakfast rooms. Large fenced backyard with 8' fence. Community pool only 1 block away. HOA fee paid by landlord. Walk to Centennial HS. Shows great. AVAILABLE NOW! Pets are case by case basis.