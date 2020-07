Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unique Open Floor Plan in Plantation Resort! Newly updated, new paint , new blinds, new floors..... Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Wood floors in the family room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Split bedrooms. Nice yard. Beautiful master bathroom. Great location and great schools. Great central location to grocery stores, shopping such as Stonebriar mall, etc. in the vicinity. Easy access to Dallas toll Way & Hwy 121. Don't miss out!