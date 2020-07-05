All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:48 AM

12000 Ormond Lane

12000 Ormond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Ormond Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE Jan 1st - Located in the Coveted Plantation Resort Golf Community in Frisco, this Tastefully Updated Home has 2 Master Bedrooms and one could be used as a Game Room or 2nd Living Area. Main Family Room is Center of the House with Wood Beams across the Ceiling, Gas Fireplace, and Attached Dining area. Southern Style Kitchen boasts ample White Cabinets and Storage, Granite Counters, and Stainless Appliances. All Bathrooms recently Remodeled. Wood Floors thru most of the house and Ceramic Tile in Kitchen. You will LOVE the Cedar Covered Porch and Stamped Concrete that overlooks the oversized Backyard and Huge Mature Trees. Gas line for a Grill makes Entertaining easy and Fun. Near Golf, Mall and Toyota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 Ormond Lane have any available units?
12000 Ormond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 Ormond Lane have?
Some of 12000 Ormond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 Ormond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12000 Ormond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 Ormond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12000 Ormond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12000 Ormond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12000 Ormond Lane offers parking.
Does 12000 Ormond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12000 Ormond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 Ormond Lane have a pool?
No, 12000 Ormond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12000 Ormond Lane have accessible units?
No, 12000 Ormond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 Ormond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 Ormond Lane has units with dishwashers.

