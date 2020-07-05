12000 Ormond Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

AVAILABLE Jan 1st - Located in the Coveted Plantation Resort Golf Community in Frisco, this Tastefully Updated Home has 2 Master Bedrooms and one could be used as a Game Room or 2nd Living Area. Main Family Room is Center of the House with Wood Beams across the Ceiling, Gas Fireplace, and Attached Dining area. Southern Style Kitchen boasts ample White Cabinets and Storage, Granite Counters, and Stainless Appliances. All Bathrooms recently Remodeled. Wood Floors thru most of the house and Ceramic Tile in Kitchen. You will LOVE the Cedar Covered Porch and Stamped Concrete that overlooks the oversized Backyard and Huge Mature Trees. Gas line for a Grill makes Entertaining easy and Fun. Near Golf, Mall and Toyota.