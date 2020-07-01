All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

11921 Kingsville Drive

11921 Kingsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11921 Kingsville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is a north facing home in the 5-star designated neighborhood of Panther Creek Estates in Frisco. Swing driveway, cozy front porch, high ceilings & beautiful hardwoods, this home has it all. Accent wall & custom fireplace in living room. Large windows throughout living and dining rooms allow an abundance of light. Backyard boasts updated wrought iron fencing, raised garden bed & backs up to greenbelt. Open kitchen, living room, formal dining, and master bedroom down. 3 additional bedrooms up, along with game room. 2.5 car garage has workbench & plenty of storage. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Owner provide outdoor furniture located in the front porch and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 Kingsville Drive have any available units?
11921 Kingsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11921 Kingsville Drive have?
Some of 11921 Kingsville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11921 Kingsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Kingsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Kingsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11921 Kingsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11921 Kingsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11921 Kingsville Drive offers parking.
Does 11921 Kingsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11921 Kingsville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Kingsville Drive have a pool?
No, 11921 Kingsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11921 Kingsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11921 Kingsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Kingsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11921 Kingsville Drive has units with dishwashers.

