11921 Kingsville Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This is a north facing home in the 5-star designated neighborhood of Panther Creek Estates in Frisco. Swing driveway, cozy front porch, high ceilings & beautiful hardwoods, this home has it all. Accent wall & custom fireplace in living room. Large windows throughout living and dining rooms allow an abundance of light. Backyard boasts updated wrought iron fencing, raised garden bed & backs up to greenbelt. Open kitchen, living room, formal dining, and master bedroom down. 3 additional bedrooms up, along with game room. 2.5 car garage has workbench & plenty of storage. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Owner provide outdoor furniture located in the front porch and back yard.