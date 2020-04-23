All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11877 Yoakum Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11877 Yoakum Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:18 PM

11877 Yoakum Drive

11877 Yoakum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11877 Yoakum Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
**BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE PANTHER CREEK ESTATES** **IMPECCABLY CLEAN AND MOVE-IN READY** **FRISCO ISD** Large home features 6 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, game room and formal dining room. Great eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator included, SS appliances & huge WIP. First floor master bedroom offers master bathroom suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Very bright home with plenty of sunlight coming in beaming off the luxurious laminate flooring. Fantastic location minutes from Northeast Community Park and several other parks. Quick access to DNT. Fabulous community pool, playground, jogging and bike path. Walking distance to Sem elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11877 Yoakum Drive have any available units?
11877 Yoakum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11877 Yoakum Drive have?
Some of 11877 Yoakum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11877 Yoakum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11877 Yoakum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11877 Yoakum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11877 Yoakum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11877 Yoakum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11877 Yoakum Drive offers parking.
Does 11877 Yoakum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11877 Yoakum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11877 Yoakum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11877 Yoakum Drive has a pool.
Does 11877 Yoakum Drive have accessible units?
No, 11877 Yoakum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11877 Yoakum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11877 Yoakum Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District