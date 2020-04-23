11877 Yoakum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

**BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE PANTHER CREEK ESTATES** **IMPECCABLY CLEAN AND MOVE-IN READY** **FRISCO ISD** Large home features 6 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, game room and formal dining room. Great eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator included, SS appliances & huge WIP. First floor master bedroom offers master bathroom suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Very bright home with plenty of sunlight coming in beaming off the luxurious laminate flooring. Fantastic location minutes from Northeast Community Park and several other parks. Quick access to DNT. Fabulous community pool, playground, jogging and bike path. Walking distance to Sem elementary school.