Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Frisco Heights. Frisco ISD. Formal dinning, oversize family room with gas fireplace is open to breakfast nook. Magnificent kitchen with black appliances and gas cooktop. Ceramic tile in all wet areas, kitchen, nook utility room and entrance. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. All Bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard and access to community pool to enjoy the hot months. Pets are case by case.