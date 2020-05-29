All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

11853 Del Rio Drive

11853 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11853 Del Rio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 BR+Study in 5 Star neighborhood with views of Bobwhite Park across the street. Details include foyer rotunda, archways, and open floor plan. Plantation shutters, eat in kitchen, granite countertops, Updated paint, beautiful laminate floors in common areas, large master bath with double sinks, sep shower, jet tub, walk in closet, and quartz countertop. Designer finishes include french doors custom storage. Backyard with covered patio. Fantastic location with easy access to major highways and shopping, Exemplary Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11853 Del Rio Drive have any available units?
11853 Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11853 Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 11853 Del Rio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11853 Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11853 Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11853 Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11853 Del Rio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11853 Del Rio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11853 Del Rio Drive offers parking.
Does 11853 Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11853 Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11853 Del Rio Drive have a pool?
No, 11853 Del Rio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11853 Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11853 Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11853 Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11853 Del Rio Drive has units with dishwashers.

