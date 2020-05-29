11853 Del Rio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 BR+Study in 5 Star neighborhood with views of Bobwhite Park across the street. Details include foyer rotunda, archways, and open floor plan. Plantation shutters, eat in kitchen, granite countertops, Updated paint, beautiful laminate floors in common areas, large master bath with double sinks, sep shower, jet tub, walk in closet, and quartz countertop. Designer finishes include french doors custom storage. Backyard with covered patio. Fantastic location with easy access to major highways and shopping, Exemplary Frisco ISD.