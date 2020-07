Amenities

Located in the heart of Frisco. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining, large breakfast nook, large family room with high ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen has granite and white cabinets. Laminate wood flooring and tile. Carpet in bedrooms. Board on Board fence. Newly remodel master bathroom with frameless shower and granite countertops. Lease includes yard mowing. No pets allow. No exception.