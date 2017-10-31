All apartments in Frisco
/
Frisco, TX
/
11765 Azteca Lane
Last updated May 28 2020

11765 Azteca Lane

11765 Azteca Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11765 Azteca Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
East Facing Oak Creek home in Country Club Ridge with wonderful outdoor living space. Custom features throughout. Hand-scraped Hardwoods, extensive crown moldings & mill work, scrolled iron spindle staircase, plantation shutters, knotty alder cabinetry, ss appliances. Spacious family room w corner fireplace open to kitchen & breakfast area. Rotundas in study & master. 2nd bed & full bath down; 3 bed 2 bath, game & media up; saltwater pool & spa, beautiful outdoor space with LARGE grassy area. Pool Safety Fencing Yard and Pool service to be paid by tenant. Porte-cochere w. large motor court area; 2 car garage plus single. Zoned for Purefoy Elem, Griffin MS, & Wakeland HS. Currently Vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11765 Azteca Lane have any available units?
11765 Azteca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11765 Azteca Lane have?
Some of 11765 Azteca Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11765 Azteca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11765 Azteca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11765 Azteca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11765 Azteca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11765 Azteca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11765 Azteca Lane offers parking.
Does 11765 Azteca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11765 Azteca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11765 Azteca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11765 Azteca Lane has a pool.
Does 11765 Azteca Lane have accessible units?
No, 11765 Azteca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11765 Azteca Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11765 Azteca Lane has units with dishwashers.

