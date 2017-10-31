11765 Azteca Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

East Facing Oak Creek home in Country Club Ridge with wonderful outdoor living space. Custom features throughout. Hand-scraped Hardwoods, extensive crown moldings & mill work, scrolled iron spindle staircase, plantation shutters, knotty alder cabinetry, ss appliances. Spacious family room w corner fireplace open to kitchen & breakfast area. Rotundas in study & master. 2nd bed & full bath down; 3 bed 2 bath, game & media up; saltwater pool & spa, beautiful outdoor space with LARGE grassy area. Pool Safety Fencing Yard and Pool service to be paid by tenant. Porte-cochere w. large motor court area; 2 car garage plus single. Zoned for Purefoy Elem, Griffin MS, & Wakeland HS. Currently Vacant.