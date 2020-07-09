All apartments in Frisco
11750 Barrymore Drive

11750 Barrymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11750 Barrymore Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heat of Frisco, this home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study, and a mini bar which can turn into a small home office! Laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway. The large family room has 12'- high ceilings, plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a large breakfast bar. The over-sized master bedroom features a bay window. Large master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Nearby shopping at Stonebriar Center, restaurants, parks, close to Preston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 Barrymore Drive have any available units?
11750 Barrymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11750 Barrymore Drive have?
Some of 11750 Barrymore Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 Barrymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11750 Barrymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 Barrymore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11750 Barrymore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11750 Barrymore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11750 Barrymore Drive offers parking.
Does 11750 Barrymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11750 Barrymore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 Barrymore Drive have a pool?
No, 11750 Barrymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11750 Barrymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11750 Barrymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 Barrymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11750 Barrymore Drive has units with dishwashers.

