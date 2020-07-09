11750 Barrymore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heat of Frisco, this home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study, and a mini bar which can turn into a small home office! Laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway. The large family room has 12'- high ceilings, plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a large breakfast bar. The over-sized master bedroom features a bay window. Large master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Nearby shopping at Stonebriar Center, restaurants, parks, close to Preston.