11750 Barrymore Drive

Amenities
Located in the heat of Frisco, this home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study, and a mini bar which can turn into a small home office! Laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway. The large family room has 12'- high ceilings, plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a large breakfast bar. The over-sized master bedroom features a bay window. Large master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Nearby shopping at Stonebriar Center, restaurants, parks, close to Preston.