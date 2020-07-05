All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11698 Henderson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11698 Henderson
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:21 AM

11698 Henderson

11698 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11698 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home & back up to greenbelt with great park view*4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 livings, 2 dining areas, & spacious game room up*High ceilings*Granite counters in kitchen, 42in maple kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, iron stair spindles, jetted tub in master bath & more* Gourmet kitchen opens to large family room with fireplace*Jogging trails, parks, & community pool*Minutes to shops, malls, library, & downtown*Non-smokers*One pet less than 50 lbs is permitted*AGENT & TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MLS DATA*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11698 Henderson have any available units?
11698 Henderson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11698 Henderson have?
Some of 11698 Henderson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11698 Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
11698 Henderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11698 Henderson pet-friendly?
Yes, 11698 Henderson is pet friendly.
Does 11698 Henderson offer parking?
Yes, 11698 Henderson offers parking.
Does 11698 Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11698 Henderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11698 Henderson have a pool?
Yes, 11698 Henderson has a pool.
Does 11698 Henderson have accessible units?
No, 11698 Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does 11698 Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11698 Henderson has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District