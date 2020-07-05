11698 Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story home & back up to greenbelt with great park view*4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 livings, 2 dining areas, & spacious game room up*High ceilings*Granite counters in kitchen, 42in maple kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, iron stair spindles, jetted tub in master bath & more* Gourmet kitchen opens to large family room with fireplace*Jogging trails, parks, & community pool*Minutes to shops, malls, library, & downtown*Non-smokers*One pet less than 50 lbs is permitted*AGENT & TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MLS DATA*