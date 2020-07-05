11693 Mirage Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

You won't want to miss touring this beautiful 2 story-5 bedroom-4.5 bath with full media room located in Country Club Ridge at the Trails community. This home offers hand-scraped hard wood floors, Master and guest bedrooms, Study with french doors all located on first floor. Kitchen opens to living area with stone accented fireplace and off the kitchen is your butler and large walk in pantries. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen with a six burner gas stove. Separate media and game-room located on 2nd floor. Schedule your tour to see this home today, it won't last long.