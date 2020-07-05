All apartments in Frisco
11693 Mirage Lane
11693 Mirage Lane

11693 Mirage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11693 Mirage Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
You won't want to miss touring this beautiful 2 story-5 bedroom-4.5 bath with full media room located in Country Club Ridge at the Trails community. This home offers hand-scraped hard wood floors, Master and guest bedrooms, Study with french doors all located on first floor. Kitchen opens to living area with stone accented fireplace and off the kitchen is your butler and large walk in pantries. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen with a six burner gas stove. Separate media and game-room located on 2nd floor. Schedule your tour to see this home today, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11693 Mirage Lane have any available units?
11693 Mirage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11693 Mirage Lane have?
Some of 11693 Mirage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11693 Mirage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11693 Mirage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11693 Mirage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11693 Mirage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11693 Mirage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11693 Mirage Lane offers parking.
Does 11693 Mirage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11693 Mirage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11693 Mirage Lane have a pool?
No, 11693 Mirage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11693 Mirage Lane have accessible units?
No, 11693 Mirage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11693 Mirage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11693 Mirage Lane has units with dishwashers.

