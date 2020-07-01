All apartments in Frisco
11682 La Grange Drive
11682 La Grange Drive

11682 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11682 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Alluringly updated & move-in ready home in 5-star community. Interior features, upgraded carpet & pad, tile in all wet areas. Chefs kitchen with granite, superior sink & faucet, breakfast bar, SS appliances & walk-in pantry. High ceilings throughout, wrought iron stair railings, top of the line fans & lighting. Large study or 5th bedroom with beautiful French doors. Colossal master suite, jetted tub, Stand up shower with bench, his & her sinks. Great closets, big patio & backyard. This home comes equipped with everything listed and much much more. A home like this will not last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11682 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11682 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11682 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11682 La Grange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11682 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11682 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11682 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11682 La Grange Drive offer parking?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11682 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11682 La Grange Drive have a pool?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11682 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11682 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11682 La Grange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

