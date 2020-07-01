11682 La Grange Drive

Amenities

Alluringly updated & move-in ready home in 5-star community. Interior features, upgraded carpet & pad, tile in all wet areas. Chefs kitchen with granite, superior sink & faucet, breakfast bar, SS appliances & walk-in pantry. High ceilings throughout, wrought iron stair railings, top of the line fans & lighting. Large study or 5th bedroom with beautiful French doors. Colossal master suite, jetted tub, Stand up shower with bench, his & her sinks. Great closets, big patio & backyard. This home comes equipped with everything listed and much much more. A home like this will not last long!