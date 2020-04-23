All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 23 2019 at 5:12 PM

11647 Jasper Drive

11647 Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11647 Jasper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully kept 4bd, 3 1/2 bath home in Frisco ISD. Spacious open kitchen with granite counters and Stainless appliances. Gas stove. Living room with fireplace. Large master on first floor with double closets and oversized shower. Large Entertainment room with second upstairs living area. Private large backyard with patio. Walking distance to SEM elementary, Northeast Community Park, Hummingbird Park, and the Panther Creek Estates Pool. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11647 Jasper Drive have any available units?
11647 Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11647 Jasper Drive have?
Some of 11647 Jasper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11647 Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11647 Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11647 Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11647 Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11647 Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 11647 Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11647 Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11647 Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11647 Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11647 Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 11647 Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 11647 Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11647 Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11647 Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

