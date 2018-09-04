All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11645 Stephenville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11645 Stephenville Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:41 PM

11645 Stephenville Drive

11645 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11645 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home located in one of the most desirable subdivision in Frisco, walking distance to Parks and Community Pool. Close to Major Highways. walking distance to exemplary elementary school. Private backyard faces the greenbelt for spectacular views! Updated 1 story home with laminate wood flooring, updated appliances, fireplace and open floor plan with breakfast bar. Enjoy your backyard with a covered patio and sprinkler system. Split bedroom floor plan, master features walk in shower and garden tub and his and her vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11645 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11645 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11645 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11645 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11645 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11645 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11645 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11645 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11645 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11645 Stephenville Drive offers parking.
Does 11645 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11645 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11645 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11645 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11645 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11645 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11645 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11645 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District