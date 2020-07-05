11613 Lake Front

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gated community home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage 1 story and was newly built in 2017. This beautiful home has many great features such as granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, 2 dining areas, breakfast bar, large living area, split bedrooms, art niches', fenced backyard, backs up to Lake Lewisville, awesome Greenbelt property. There are two community pools along with a playground for children.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,100 Pet Deposit: Bases on all pet's FIDO score



Pet Policy: Cats ok on case by case basis, Dogs ok on a case by case basis

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.