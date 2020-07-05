All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11613 Lake Front.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11613 Lake Front
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:12 PM

11613 Lake Front

11613 Lake Front Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11613 Lake Front Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gated community home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage 1 story and was newly built in 2017. This beautiful home has many great features such as granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, 2 dining areas, breakfast bar, large living area, split bedrooms, art niches', fenced backyard, backs up to Lake Lewisville, awesome Greenbelt property. There are two community pools along with a playground for children.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,100 Pet Deposit: Bases on all pet's FIDO score

Pet Policy: Cats ok on case by case basis, Dogs ok on a case by case basis
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 Lake Front have any available units?
11613 Lake Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11613 Lake Front have?
Some of 11613 Lake Front's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 Lake Front currently offering any rent specials?
11613 Lake Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 Lake Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 11613 Lake Front is pet friendly.
Does 11613 Lake Front offer parking?
Yes, 11613 Lake Front offers parking.
Does 11613 Lake Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11613 Lake Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 Lake Front have a pool?
Yes, 11613 Lake Front has a pool.
Does 11613 Lake Front have accessible units?
No, 11613 Lake Front does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 Lake Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 11613 Lake Front does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District