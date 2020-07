Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Gorgeous one story home in a beautiful neighborhood in sought after Frisco school district! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room and a spacious eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar open to the large family room with fireplace. Features include wood floors in the family room, kitchen, formal dining room and master bedroom and brushed nickel fixtures! Close to shopping, dining, & entertainment!