Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Beautiful updated home in the heart of Frisco. Kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash. Laminate flooring through most of downstairs. Spacious & vaulted living areas. Large master upstairs with dual sinks and separate tub & shower. Large master closet. 4TH bedroom downstairs with french doors could be an office. Sprinkler system. Easy walking distance to Centennial High School. No pets previously but will consider them on a case-by-case basis. FRONT YARD CARE INCLUDED.