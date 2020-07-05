11489 Corsicana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best Value for your money! This property has a 3 car garage, bonus room, additional 2nd floor living area, AND it includes Fridge, Washer & Dryer, plus landscaping maintenance in the price. In addition, pets are welcome with flexible restrictions on pet count, weight and type! Large floorpan with everything you want in a house! Amazing Frisco schools, easy location off Eldorado with close proximity to everything Frisco has to offer. Community pool, park and jogging path. This property will be owner managed.