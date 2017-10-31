11479 Snyder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Elegant home in highly desired community. Upon entering, you feel the inviting warmth & style of the house. This high ceiling home features 3 BRs with a study and 2 baths, boasting 1872 SF of living space. The kitchen contains granite countertops. The wonderful master bath has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and coveted walk-in closet. The house is conveniently located in between two community parks and playgrounds, featuring a community swimming pool, as well as walking-biking trails. Kids can walk to Exemplary elementary school within the community.