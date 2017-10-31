11479 Snyder Drive

Amenities
Elegant home in highly desired community. Upon entering, you feel the inviting warmth & style of the house. This high ceiling home features 3 BRs with a study and 2 baths, boasting 1872 SF of living space. The kitchen contains granite countertops. The wonderful master bath has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and coveted walk-in closet. The house is conveniently located in between two community parks and playgrounds, featuring a community swimming pool, as well as walking-biking trails. Kids can walk to Exemplary elementary school within the community.