Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Former Model Home, ready to move in, 3 bedrooms down, game room, half bath and media room(can be bedroom 4) upstairs. Study with built in and RARE formal living room and dining room.

GREAT entertaining house.

AMAZING yard to enjoy and relax in with BBQ and cover.

This house has been well care for and loved. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, Community Pool.



Owner pays HOA dues. Fridge included.