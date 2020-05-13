All apartments in Frisco
11438 Santa Maria Road

11438 Santa Maria Road · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Santa Maria Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
You don't want to miss this open beautiful one story home loaded with all the upgrades. It has 4 bedrooms,formal dining,kitchen,huge great room,breakfast and huge backyard. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets,granite counters and island. Spacious master with upgraded bath,granite counters,separate tub and shower and vanities, linen and walk-in closet.Extended 2 car garage plus 1 tandem. Fantastic community pool, club house,park and ponds are awaiting for you to enjoy. Owner pays the HOA fee to let you enjoy all these!!! It also has the onsite Prosper elementary and the middle school will open this fall on Hillcrest by the subdivision. It's very ease for busy parents to manage their kids' school needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 Santa Maria Road have any available units?
11438 Santa Maria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11438 Santa Maria Road have?
Some of 11438 Santa Maria Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 Santa Maria Road currently offering any rent specials?
11438 Santa Maria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 Santa Maria Road pet-friendly?
No, 11438 Santa Maria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11438 Santa Maria Road offer parking?
Yes, 11438 Santa Maria Road offers parking.
Does 11438 Santa Maria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11438 Santa Maria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 Santa Maria Road have a pool?
Yes, 11438 Santa Maria Road has a pool.
Does 11438 Santa Maria Road have accessible units?
No, 11438 Santa Maria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 Santa Maria Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 Santa Maria Road has units with dishwashers.

