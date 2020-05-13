11438 Santa Maria Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

You don't want to miss this open beautiful one story home loaded with all the upgrades. It has 4 bedrooms,formal dining,kitchen,huge great room,breakfast and huge backyard. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets,granite counters and island. Spacious master with upgraded bath,granite counters,separate tub and shower and vanities, linen and walk-in closet.Extended 2 car garage plus 1 tandem. Fantastic community pool, club house,park and ponds are awaiting for you to enjoy. Owner pays the HOA fee to let you enjoy all these!!! It also has the onsite Prosper elementary and the middle school will open this fall on Hillcrest by the subdivision. It's very ease for busy parents to manage their kids' school needs.