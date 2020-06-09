All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

11433 Yoakum Drive

11433 Yoakum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11433 Yoakum Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
*READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*Lovely Home in Panther Creek Estates*3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, STUDY, 2 Dining Areas, 1 Living Plus Spacious Game room Upstairs*High Ceilings*Gourmet Kitchen Opens to the Formal Dining & Family Room with Fireplace*Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, 12MM Hand Scraped Laminate, Tiled Floors in Entry, Kitchen, Nook, All Baths, & Utility Room*Walking Distance to Exemplary Schools & Community Pool*Owner Pays HOA Dues*Non-Smokers*One Pet is Permitted and Considered on a Case by Case Basis*Agent & Tenant to Verify accuracy of all Information***Photos Online from April 2020 & April 2018***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

