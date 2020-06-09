11433 Yoakum Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

*READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*Lovely Home in Panther Creek Estates*3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, STUDY, 2 Dining Areas, 1 Living Plus Spacious Game room Upstairs*High Ceilings*Gourmet Kitchen Opens to the Formal Dining & Family Room with Fireplace*Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, 12MM Hand Scraped Laminate, Tiled Floors in Entry, Kitchen, Nook, All Baths, & Utility Room*Walking Distance to Exemplary Schools & Community Pool*Owner Pays HOA Dues*Non-Smokers*One Pet is Permitted and Considered on a Case by Case Basis*Agent & Tenant to Verify accuracy of all Information***Photos Online from April 2020 & April 2018***