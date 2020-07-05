11382 Barcelona Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room

RELOCATION. Barely lived in home features 5 bedrooms plus study, 4.1 bathrooms, 3 living areas, over size game room and OVERSIZED Theater room, mother in-law suite, a grand foyer with soaring ceilings, open floor plan, master bedroom with bay windows, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, eat in kitchen plus two dining areas, dry bar, oversize formal dining, stone fireplace, cover patio and large backyard, playground and park across the street. Wonderful amenities and community pool & club house.