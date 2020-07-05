All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11382 Barcelona Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11382 Barcelona Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11382 Barcelona Lane

11382 Barcelona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11382 Barcelona Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
RELOCATION. Barely lived in home features 5 bedrooms plus study, 4.1 bathrooms, 3 living areas, over size game room and OVERSIZED Theater room, mother in-law suite, a grand foyer with soaring ceilings, open floor plan, master bedroom with bay windows, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, eat in kitchen plus two dining areas, dry bar, oversize formal dining, stone fireplace, cover patio and large backyard, playground and park across the street. Wonderful amenities and community pool & club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 Barcelona Lane have any available units?
11382 Barcelona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11382 Barcelona Lane have?
Some of 11382 Barcelona Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11382 Barcelona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11382 Barcelona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 Barcelona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11382 Barcelona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11382 Barcelona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11382 Barcelona Lane offers parking.
Does 11382 Barcelona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11382 Barcelona Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 Barcelona Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11382 Barcelona Lane has a pool.
Does 11382 Barcelona Lane have accessible units?
No, 11382 Barcelona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 Barcelona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11382 Barcelona Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District