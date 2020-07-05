All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11234 La Cantera Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11234 La Cantera Trail
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:03 AM

11234 La Cantera Trail

11234 La Cantera Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11234 La Cantera Trail, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Virtual Walkthrough here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=974EinjUmvv

Light and bright home in The Fairways with top rated Frisco schools. The interior of this home is accentuated with an open floor plan, decorative lighting and a curved staircase. Charming kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage, Corian counter tops and a breakfast nook. The living room is adorned with abundant natural light and a gas fireplace. Thoughtfully designed, the master suite is complimented with soaring ceilings, a medicine cabinet for additional storage and dual vanities. Upstairs, another elegant living room awaits, ideal for a game room! Relax on the open patio in the backyard that is perfect for outdoor living. Move in Ready!

Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and Game room upstairs, 3 living areas, study, kitchen, laundry, and half bath downstairs. Community pool and playground access is included. Convenient access to Dallas North Tollway, Frisco Square, as well as numerous local sports venues, shopping, and eateries. $2400.00/mo, $2400.00 security deposit. Call John at 469-287-7940.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 La Cantera Trail have any available units?
11234 La Cantera Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 La Cantera Trail have?
Some of 11234 La Cantera Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 La Cantera Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11234 La Cantera Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 La Cantera Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11234 La Cantera Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11234 La Cantera Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11234 La Cantera Trail offers parking.
Does 11234 La Cantera Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 La Cantera Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 La Cantera Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11234 La Cantera Trail has a pool.
Does 11234 La Cantera Trail have accessible units?
No, 11234 La Cantera Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 La Cantera Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11234 La Cantera Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District