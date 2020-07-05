11234 La Cantera Trail

Amenities

Virtual Walkthrough here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=974EinjUmvv



Light and bright home in The Fairways with top rated Frisco schools. The interior of this home is accentuated with an open floor plan, decorative lighting and a curved staircase. Charming kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage, Corian counter tops and a breakfast nook. The living room is adorned with abundant natural light and a gas fireplace. Thoughtfully designed, the master suite is complimented with soaring ceilings, a medicine cabinet for additional storage and dual vanities. Upstairs, another elegant living room awaits, ideal for a game room! Relax on the open patio in the backyard that is perfect for outdoor living. Move in Ready!



Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and Game room upstairs, 3 living areas, study, kitchen, laundry, and half bath downstairs. Community pool and playground access is included. Convenient access to Dallas North Tollway, Frisco Square, as well as numerous local sports venues, shopping, and eateries. $2400.00/mo, $2400.00 security deposit. Call John at 469-287-7940.