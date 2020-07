Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Charming home!Great school district, close to shopping, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Dallas North Tollway. Lots of room for a family in this one story home. Nice layout, floor plan has a nice flow and with separate hallway for Master bedroom and guest bedroom. Other hallway leads to two other bedrooms. Location is excellent close to shopping, school, and major highways.