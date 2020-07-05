11202 Fountainbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love with this Beautiful Frisco Home, available for immediate move-in after approved application. This duplex home feels like a detached single home, 2 car garage with built-shelving for your extra storage. With its freshly painted walls, new carpet, new flooring, new dishwasher, new oven – it is ready for you to make a home. Enjoy features like multizone-surround sound built- speakers, ceiling fans throughout, private backyard and jetted master tub with separate shower. Come visit this wonderful home and you will want to stay!