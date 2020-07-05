All apartments in Frisco
11202 Fountainbridge Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:23 AM

11202 Fountainbridge Drive

11202 Fountainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11202 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in love with this Beautiful Frisco Home, available for immediate move-in after approved application. This duplex home feels like a detached single home, 2 car garage with built-shelving for your extra storage. With its freshly painted walls, new carpet, new flooring, new dishwasher, new oven – it is ready for you to make a home. Enjoy features like multizone-surround sound built- speakers, ceiling fans throughout, private backyard and jetted master tub with separate shower. Come visit this wonderful home and you will want to stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

