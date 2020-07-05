11017 Knoxville Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Frisco - This is a great opportunity to live in Frisco! This house has 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and is 2548 square feet. This home has a large living room which opens up into the kitchen! Master bedroom has its own master bathroom and a walk in closet! Backyard has a beautiful deck for patio furniture. Resort Community Golf, Tennis, Pools & Parks, One Story Open Floor Plan 12 Foot Ceilings, Large Eat-in Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Family Room Boasting Brick Fireplace and Wall of Windows Overlooking Backyard, Formal Living Room Could use as Office, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with Jetted tub, Split 2-2 Bedroom Plan, 2 New Central Air & Gas Furnaces in May 2015, New Hot Water Tank April 2014, Two Car Attached Garage in Rear w/Alley



Conveniently located close to The Stonebriar Mall!



Hurry, will not last long!



