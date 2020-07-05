All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11017 Knoxville Lane

11017 Knoxville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11017 Knoxville Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Home in Frisco - This is a great opportunity to live in Frisco! This house has 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and is 2548 square feet. This home has a large living room which opens up into the kitchen! Master bedroom has its own master bathroom and a walk in closet! Backyard has a beautiful deck for patio furniture. Resort Community Golf, Tennis, Pools & Parks, One Story Open Floor Plan 12 Foot Ceilings, Large Eat-in Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Family Room Boasting Brick Fireplace and Wall of Windows Overlooking Backyard, Formal Living Room Could use as Office, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with Jetted tub, Split 2-2 Bedroom Plan, 2 New Central Air & Gas Furnaces in May 2015, New Hot Water Tank April 2014, Two Car Attached Garage in Rear w/Alley

Conveniently located close to The Stonebriar Mall!

Hurry, will not last long!

(RLNE3421975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11017 Knoxville Lane have any available units?
11017 Knoxville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11017 Knoxville Lane have?
Some of 11017 Knoxville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11017 Knoxville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11017 Knoxville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11017 Knoxville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11017 Knoxville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11017 Knoxville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11017 Knoxville Lane offers parking.
Does 11017 Knoxville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11017 Knoxville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11017 Knoxville Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11017 Knoxville Lane has a pool.
Does 11017 Knoxville Lane have accessible units?
No, 11017 Knoxville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11017 Knoxville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11017 Knoxville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

