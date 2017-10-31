11015 Denmere Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and a great place to call home. This single floor well-maintained home is move in ready. Lots of natural light, open kitchen and eat-in breakfast area makes this an ideal home for anyone. The home offers 4 bedrooms or use the front bedroom as an office. Formal living and dining for entertaining and two full baths. The master is oversized with a garden tub separate shower and has a great walk in closet. The LG refrigerator is included as well as a washer and dryer. Rear entry garage and more!