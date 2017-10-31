All apartments in Frisco
11015 Denmere Lane

Location

11015 Denmere Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and a great place to call home. This single floor well-maintained home is move in ready. Lots of natural light, open kitchen and eat-in breakfast area makes this an ideal home for anyone. The home offers 4 bedrooms or use the front bedroom as an office. Formal living and dining for entertaining and two full baths. The master is oversized with a garden tub separate shower and has a great walk in closet. The LG refrigerator is included as well as a washer and dryer. Rear entry garage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Denmere Lane have any available units?
11015 Denmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11015 Denmere Lane have?
Some of 11015 Denmere Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Denmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Denmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Denmere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11015 Denmere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11015 Denmere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11015 Denmere Lane offers parking.
Does 11015 Denmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11015 Denmere Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Denmere Lane have a pool?
No, 11015 Denmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Denmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 11015 Denmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Denmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Denmere Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

