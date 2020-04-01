11013 Latimer Drive

Amenities

AMAZING! home on lrg corner in popular PRESTON HIGHLANDS, near Warren Sports Complex. 3 bedrm & Study. Newly painted interior. Side entry gar, wood flrs, carpet in bedrms, ctile in baths & kitchen. Separate util rm. Kitchen features, granite, stainless, 42 in cabs, bkfst rm off kitchen w backyard views. Secondary bedrms are split from mstr. Backyrd has beautiful trees, firepit, & pergola w sunshade. Refrigerator stays & flat screen wiring over fp. Community pool, playgrd & soccer field. Ideal locale near shops, restaurants & new PGA area. No Sign on Property. Park, a block away, has lake w pier, soccer fields, picnic & nature preserve.