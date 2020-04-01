All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11013 Latimer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11013 Latimer Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:40 AM

11013 Latimer Drive

11013 Latimer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11013 Latimer Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING! home on lrg corner in popular PRESTON HIGHLANDS, near Warren Sports Complex. 3 bedrm & Study. Newly painted interior. Side entry gar, wood flrs, carpet in bedrms, ctile in baths & kitchen. Separate util rm. Kitchen features, granite, stainless, 42 in cabs, bkfst rm off kitchen w backyard views. Secondary bedrms are split from mstr. Backyrd has beautiful trees, firepit, & pergola w sunshade. Refrigerator stays & flat screen wiring over fp. Community pool, playgrd & soccer field. Ideal locale near shops, restaurants & new PGA area. No Sign on Property. Park, a block away, has lake w pier, soccer fields, picnic & nature preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 Latimer Drive have any available units?
11013 Latimer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11013 Latimer Drive have?
Some of 11013 Latimer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 Latimer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11013 Latimer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 Latimer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11013 Latimer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11013 Latimer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11013 Latimer Drive offers parking.
Does 11013 Latimer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 Latimer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 Latimer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11013 Latimer Drive has a pool.
Does 11013 Latimer Drive have accessible units?
No, 11013 Latimer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 Latimer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11013 Latimer Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District