11000 Ormond Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom, single story home in desirable Frisco! Tons of curb appeal and recently updated! Split formals as you enter and a spacious great room with gas fireplace. Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and modern feel. Gorgeous kitchen boasts updated cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a tiled backsplash! Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, large walk in closet and patio views. Well landscaped backyard with large stone patio, perfect for entertaining. Located in the Plantation Resort community with Frisco schools and access to 121! Pets case by case, $200.00 lease coordination fee.