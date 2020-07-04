All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11000 Ormond Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11000 Ormond Ln
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

11000 Ormond Ln

11000 Ormond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11000 Ormond Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, single story home in desirable Frisco! Tons of curb appeal and recently updated! Split formals as you enter and a spacious great room with gas fireplace. Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and modern feel. Gorgeous kitchen boasts updated cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a tiled backsplash! Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, large walk in closet and patio views. Well landscaped backyard with large stone patio, perfect for entertaining. Located in the Plantation Resort community with Frisco schools and access to 121! Pets case by case, $200.00 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Ormond Ln have any available units?
11000 Ormond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11000 Ormond Ln have?
Some of 11000 Ormond Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Ormond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Ormond Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Ormond Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Ormond Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Ormond Ln offer parking?
No, 11000 Ormond Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11000 Ormond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 Ormond Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Ormond Ln have a pool?
No, 11000 Ormond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Ormond Ln have accessible units?
No, 11000 Ormond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Ormond Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11000 Ormond Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District